India's April-June fiscal deficit at $43.57 bln

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit stood at 2.63 trillion rupees ($43.57 billion) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year to March 2014, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts for the first three months of 2013 touched 1.02 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 3.82 trillion rupees.

India’s fiscal deficit during 2012/13 fiscal year ending March came down to 4.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, compared with 5.8 percent a year ago.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had set the fiscal deficit target at 4.8 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky)