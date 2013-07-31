FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's April-June fiscal deficit at $43.57 bln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

India's April-June fiscal deficit at $43.57 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit stood at 2.63 trillion rupees ($43.57 billion) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year to March 2014, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts for the first three months of 2013 touched 1.02 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 3.82 trillion rupees.

India’s fiscal deficit during 2012/13 fiscal year ending March came down to 4.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, compared with 5.8 percent a year ago.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had set the fiscal deficit target at 4.8 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.