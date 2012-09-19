FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India mulls partial rollback of diesel price hike-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

India mulls partial rollback of diesel price hike-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India is considering a partial rollback of a hike in diesel prices announced last week as part of a slew of “big bang” economic reforms that have plunged Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s coalition into crisis.

A senior source in the ruling Congress party said the rollback was being considered, speaking after a meeting of the senior party leadership. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, however, declined to comment when approached by reporters.

A hike in diesel prices and other reforms such as retail liberalisation prompted the government’s biggest ally to withdraw from the coalition on Tuesday evening.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.