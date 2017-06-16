* Refinery upgrades and warm temperature boosts imports
* Monsoon rains unlikely to halt imports
* IOC has extensive maintenance program until end of 2017
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 16 India's diesel imports this
year may rise to the highest since at least 2011 as refiners
shut down to upgrade their units to meet new fuel standards and
as warmer temperatures spur demand, said five industry sources.
The imports have supported the Asian diesel market which
would otherwise have collapsed under a flood of Chinese exports.
The Singapore diesel crack margin rose to a more than two-month
high of over $11 a barrel to Dubai crude on Friday, Reuters data
showed.
India's state-owned refiners are already seeking or have
bought up to 967,000 tonnes of diesel through July, according to
tender data published by Reuters. That exceeds then-record
imports of 962,000 tonnes in 2016, according to full-year
government data going back to 2011.
The upgrades to meet new Euro IV fuel standards implemented
on April 1 and warmer temperatures are boosting diesel imports
into the world's third-largest oil consumer, said Sri
Paravaikkarasu, head of East of Suez Oil for oil consultants
FGE.
"Extreme temperatures in various states lifted (diesel)
demand both in the agricultural and power sector in May," she
told Reuters. "While there were downpours early this month,
indicating early arrival of the monsoon, some states continue to
face warm weather."
Heavy maintenance at Indian Oil Corp and Chennai
Petroleum Corp Ltd as they upgrade units are also
boosting diesel shipments, she said.
India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part owned by
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, delayed the start-up of
its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to
the end of this month. The plant had been shut for works that
would increase its ability to produce cleaner diesel.
While monsoon rains typically reduce the need for diesel
used in irrigation pumps, the curtailed supply because of the
maintenance shutdowns will likely continue to boost imports into
the country, FGE's Paravaikkarasu said.
India is a net exporter of diesel with its refinery
production usually enough to meet domestic demand, limiting
imports. But the change in fuel standards has boosted imports of
cleaner diesel while it has exported more lower sulphur diesel,
traders said.
India's diesel demand is expected to rise to record levels
again this year as a slew of infrastructure projects boosts the
use of the fuel, although a government-induced cash shortage
will hold growth to its slowest in three years.
Diesel demand is expected to grow by 3 percent this year,
lower than the 5.1 percent growth in 2016, FGE's Paravaikkarasu
said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)