Discovery Networks to launch kids channel in India

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Networks International, a unit of Discovery Communications, will launch a new kids channel in India in April, Chief Executive Officer Mark Hollinger said.

Discovery Kids, to be launched for the first time in Asia, will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages, Hollinger told reporters on the sidelines of industry conference FICCI FRAMES on Wednesday.

“India is definitely poised for growth in this market. Thirty percent of the population in this country is below the age of 14,” he said.

The company plans to roll out the channel in Indonesia and Philippines later this year, he said.

Discovery Networks’ channels include its flagship Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC and Discovery Turbo.

The company also expects a significant boost to its subscription revenues from satellite television digitisation in India and expects the country to be its biggest satellite television market in the next few years, he said.

Discovery currently gets a third of its revenues from international markets, he added.