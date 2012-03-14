FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discovery Networks to launch kids channel in India
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 6 years ago

Discovery Networks to launch kids channel in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Networks International, a unit of Discovery Communications, will launch a new kids channel in India in April, Chief Executive Officer Mark Hollinger said.

Discovery Kids, to be launched for the first time in Asia, will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages, Hollinger told reporters on the sidelines of industry conference FICCI FRAMES on Wednesday.

“India is definitely poised for growth in this market. Thirty percent of the population in this country is below the age of 14,” he said.

The company plans to roll out the channel in Indonesia and Philippines later this year, he said.

Discovery Networks’ channels include its flagship Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC and Discovery Turbo.

The company also expects a significant boost to its subscription revenues from satellite television digitisation in India and expects the country to be its biggest satellite television market in the next few years, he said.

Discovery currently gets a third of its revenues from international markets, he added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.