CORRECTED-Apollo aims to sell 11 pct stake in India's Dish TV-sources
March 13, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Apollo aims to sell 11 pct stake in India's Dish TV-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of stake from $290 mln to $144 mln)

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India’s largest direct-to-home satellite service operator Dish TV India Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.

The stake has a market value of about $144 million.

Apollo, which manages about $113 billion globally, has hired UBS to run a process to sell its holding, the sources said.

Apollo paid about $100 million for its 11 percent stake in the company in 2009. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Tony Munroe)

