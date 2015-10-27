FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's state asset sale programme "challenging" - Jayant Sinha
October 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

India's state asset sale programme "challenging" - Jayant Sinha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Minister of State for Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s plan to cut its stake in state-run companies is “challenging” as many of the companies are in the commodities sector where valuations have been hit by a downturn, Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha said on Tuesday.

“Whether it is Coal India (COAL.NS) or whether it is the oil marketing companies, they obviously are impacted by the global prices. So we have to take that into consideration when we consider when and to what extent we’ll take them into the market,” Sinha said at an industry event.

Media reports have said the government’s divestment department wants to more than halve its divestment target for the current financial year to March to about 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion).

($1 = 64.9650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

