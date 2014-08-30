FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt stake sales in state companies in 2-3 months-official
August 30, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

India govt stake sales in state companies in 2-3 months-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India will sell part of the government’s stake in some state-run companies in the next two to three months, Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Saturday, without naming any company.

The government has set a target of $10.5 billion from asset sales during the current fiscal year to March 2015 to help plug its deficit.

The finance ministry this week short-listed banks to manage share sales in top energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd, according to sources with direct knowledge. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

