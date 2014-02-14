FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's DLF net profit almost halves
February 14, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

India's DLF net profit almost halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s top real estate developer, reported quarterly net profit almost halved, hurt by a one-off loss, although the profit was slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Consolidated net profit fell 49 percent to 1.45 billion rupees ($23 million) from 2.85 billion rupees a year earlier, New Delhi-based DLF, founded by billionaire K.P. Singh, said in a statement on Friday.

The latest quarter results included an exceptional charge of 4.11 billion rupees over a “foreseeable loss” as it settled a dispute with a government agency over a project.

Five analysts on average had expected DLF to report a net profit of 1.2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations rose to 20.58 billion rupees for the three months to December, from 13.10 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

