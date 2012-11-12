FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DLF Q2 net down 63 pct on slowing home sales
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

DLF Q2 net down 63 pct on slowing home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s biggest property developer, reported a 63 percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter, hit by slowing home sales in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The New Delhi-based developer said consolidated net profit for the fiscal second quarter was 1.39 billion rupees($25.39 million) compared with 3.72 billion rupees a year earlier.

Sales were down nearly 20 percent at 20.4 billion rupees over the same period.

Analysts expected the company to post net profit of 2.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in DLF ended down 2.68 percent at 205.5 rupees on Monday before the earnings in a flat Mumbai market. ($1 = 54.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.