India's DLF files appeal against regulatory ban
October 17, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

India's DLF files appeal against regulatory ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s most heavily indebted property firm, has filed an appeal with the securities appellate tribunal against a ban from tapping capital markets for three years, a spokeswoman for the appellate told Reuters.

India’s market regulator on Monday barred DLF and its billionaire Chairman Kushal Pal Singh along with five other company executives for failure to provide key information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time of its record-breaking 2007 initial public offering.

A senior DLF executive confirmed the appeal application to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

The first hearing on the appeal will take place on Wednesday, the SAT spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Aditi Shah; Editing by Ryan Woo)

