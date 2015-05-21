FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Indian property developer DLF says improved sales at least a year away
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Indian property developer DLF says improved sales at least a year away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s biggest listed property developer, posted a 22 percent slide in quarterly net profit amid a market slump due to high interest rates and weaker economic growth, and said it may take at least 12 months for sales momentum to improve.

DLF is also in talks with private equity firms about selling stakes in some projects, according to a presentation on its website.

It is on target to achieve an annuity income of 24 billion Indian rupees ($375 million) by the end of the fiscal year to March 2016.

DLF has previously said it has hired investment banks JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to advise it on planned listings of real estate investment trusts and other efforts to raise cash. The company plans to list two REITs.

$1 = 63.7000 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.