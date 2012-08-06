FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's DLF net down 18 pct on high finance costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

India's DLF net down 18 pct on high finance costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - DLF, India’s largest real estate developer, reported an 18 percent fall in net profit for the June quarter, weighed down by high interest costs and slowing home sales.

DLF reported consolidated net profit of 2.93 billion rupees ($52.55 million) f or its fiscal first quarter compared with 3.58 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 2.86 billion rupees on revenues of 24.7 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

$1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.