FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's DLF Q4 net slumps 39 pct on high finance costs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

India's DLF Q4 net slumps 39 pct on high finance costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - DLF, India’s leading real estate developer, reported a 39 percent fall in net profit, weighed down by high interest costs and slowing house sales.

DLF reported consolidated net profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($37.98 million) for the quarter ended March compared with 3.44 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue was down 2 percent at 26.2 billion rupees.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a net profit of 2.76 billion rupees on revenues of 23.5 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

Shares in DLF closed 2.52 percent lower at 183.45 rupees before the results in a weak Mumbai market.

$1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.