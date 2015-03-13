FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

India tribunal reduces capital markets ban for developer DLF

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India tribunal has ruled in favour of property developer DLF Ltd, reducing a ban from accessing capital markets imposed by the markets regulator last year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had proposed a three-year ban on the company for withholding information at the time of its public listing in 2007.

DLF had appealed to the Securities Appelate Tribunal (SAT), which the company said in televised comments on Friday had now reduced the ban to six months. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

