May 8, 2012 / 5:07 AM / 5 years ago

India's DLF plans to sell stake in insurance JV-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s biggest property company, plans to sell a majority stake in its life insurance joint venture to India’s HCL Group for about 5 billion rupees ($95 million), the Business Standard reported on Tuesday.

Cash-strapped DLF aims to sell 51 percent in DLF Pramerica Life Insurance Company and use the proceeds to pay a part of its debt, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the situation. KPMG has been appointed as advisor, it added.

DLF has debt of about $4.2 billion and has been trying to reduce the burden by selling its non-core assets including the Amanresorts International hotel chain and a property in Mumbai.

The company owns 74 percent in the joint venture and U.S.-based Prudential International Insurance holds the remaining 26 percent.

A DLF spokesman said the company does not comment on market speculation. A spokeswoman at HCL Group, whose flagship is technology services firm HCL Technologies, also declined comment. ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

