India's Dr Reddy's gets U.S. nod for osteoporosis drug

May 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for selling ibandronate sodium tablets used to treat osteoporosis, the regulator’s website showed on Thursday.

The tablets are the generic version of Boniva, a brand sold by a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche.

Cipla, another Indian drugmaker, received U.S. regulatory approval for AIDS treatment drug nevirapine, the website showed. The drug is a generic version of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim’s Viramune tablets. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)