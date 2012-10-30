FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Dr. Reddy's Q2 net up 32 pct, beats forecast
October 30, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

India's Dr. Reddy's Q2 net up 32 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , India’s No. 2 drugmaker by sales, reported a 32.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as sales in its key North America market surged.

The drugmaker said consolidated net profit rose to 4.07 billion rupees ($75.38 million) during the fiscal second quarter ended September from 3.08 billion rupees a year earlier. Income from sales and services rose 27 percent to 28.81 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts, on an average, expected the net profit at 3.73 billion rupees on net sales of 27.83 billion rupees.

$1 = 53.99 rupees Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by G.Ram Mohan

