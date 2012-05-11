India Dr Reddy's N. America sales offset charge in Q4

* Net profit 3.43 bln rupees, incurs 1.04 bln rupee charge

* Analysts estimated net profit of 4.5 bln rupees

* Shares fall as much as 3.1 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories , India’s No 2 drugmaker, r eported a marginal rise in quarterly net profit as an impairment charge related to its German unit and higher taxes offset a rise in sales in its key North American market.

The company, which acquired Betapharm for about 480 million euros in 2006, has been struggling to turn around the German unit amid tough competition and slow economic growth that has forced it to cut prices and bid low for government tenders.

Dr Reddy’s reported a consolidated net profit of 3.43 billion rupees ($64.25 million) in January-March compared with 3.34 billion rupees a year earlier. It incurred a 1.04 billion rupee charge related to Betapharm in the quarter.

Analysts on average estimated profit of 4.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in North America, a major market for generic Indian drugs, j umped 36 percent to 8.7 billion rupees, h elped by the launch of its copycat versions of Pfizer’s schizophrenia drug Geodon and Glaxo Group’s Arixtra that prevents blood clots.

The company’s results follow a strong performance by bigger rival Ranbaxy Laboratories whose North American sales more than doubled, helped by its generic version of blockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Shares in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, valued $5.4 billion, fell as much as 3.1 percent before closing down 2.2 percent at 1,660.30 rupees. The shares are up about 5.2 percent this year compared with the broader market, which has gained about 6.6 percent.