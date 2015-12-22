FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft crashes in Delhi's Dwarka, 10 dead
#India Top News
December 22, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Aircraft crashes in Delhi's Dwarka, 10 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a crashed aircraft on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An aircraft crashed into a wall and burst into flames in Dwarka area, on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, officials said.

The Super King plane, chartered by the Border Security Force, was heading to Ranchi when it crashed shortly after taking off, a spokesman for the security force said. Most of those on board were technicians.

The cause of the crash was not known, the spokesman said.

Television footage showed fire engines at the scene as smoke poured from burning wreckage. Paramilitary forces and forensic teams also rushed to the site.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Rupam Jain Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
