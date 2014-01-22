FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's econ affairs secy says premature to consider CPI as nominal inflation anchor - TV
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

India's econ affairs secy says premature to consider CPI as nominal inflation anchor - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - It is a little premature for India to consider consumer price index (CPI) inflation as the nominal anchor for monetary policy, said Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram on Wednesday.

CPI inflation measure has a lot of imperfections and inflation targeting may be difficult in India, Mayaram told on ET Now television channel.

The Reserve Bank of India released a report late on Tuesday proposing inflation to be its main objective with CPI as the nominal anchor.

“We know and we have seen that food inflation cannot be curbed purely through monetary policy,” Mayaram said.

“There are other structural issues that need to be addressed if we need to control food inflation. So, in my opinion I think it is a little premature to consider CPI as the anchor of our inflation target.” (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.