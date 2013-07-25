FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India studying all options to fund current account gap-govt official to TV
July 25, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 4 years

India studying all options to fund current account gap-govt official to TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India’s Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country’s record-high current account deficit.

He said policy measures were geared to stabilise a weak rupee in a way that only does “minimal damage” to growth.

Rajan called for a clear distinction between the need to steady the rupee and the way forward for the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy, in an interview to television channel CNBC-TV18.

The RBI has taken slew of measures recently in its efforts to protect the rupee by making cash conditions tighter for lenders including by lifting short-term rates.

The lead adviser to the finance ministry also said there was no intention to fix the rupee at a particular level.

The Indian rupee had hit a record low of 61.21 to the dollar on July 8. (Reporting by India Policy Team; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
