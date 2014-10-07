FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based economist Subramanian unlikely to be India adviser - source
October 7, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based economist Subramanian unlikely to be India adviser - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian is unlikely to become India’s chief economic adviser after the prime minister questioned a request to appoint him, a source said on Tuesday, a further delay to filling a position key to writing the budget.

A senior official at the finance ministry said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would soon send a new list of names to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a final decision would be taken by the two men. The official declined to be identified.

It was not clear whether Subramanian’s name would be on the new list. The development economist worked closely with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan when both were at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

