India's 2015/16 GDP growth still seen at around 8 percent - Subramanian
September 2, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

India's 2015/16 GDP growth still seen at around 8 percent - Subramanian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer works at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian economy is still expected to grow around 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2016, said the chief economic adviser at the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Arvind Subramanian’s comments came days after economic growth slowed at a faster-than-expected pace to 7 percent in the quarter to June.

The slowdown has cast doubts on the government’s growth estimate of 8-8.5 percent for the full fiscal year.

Subramanian also said inflation would be a challenge for Asia’s third-largest economy going forward.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

