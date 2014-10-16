FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India unveils Subramanian as chief economic adviser
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

India unveils Subramanian as chief economic adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian became chief economic adviser to the Indian government on Thursday, confirming the appointment of the development economist whose candidacy first emerged in August.

Subramanian, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, attended a news conference in New Delhi at which his appointment was announced.

He is a development economist who worked closely with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan when both were at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)

