FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India orders small-bore austerity measures - govt
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

India orders small-bore austerity measures - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry on Wednesday ordered small-bore austerity measures including a ban on holding meetings at five star hotels and creation of new posts in federal departments, at a time when government revenue growth has slowed down.

“Such measures are intended at promoting fiscal discipline, without restricting the operational efficiency of the government,” a finance ministry statement said.

The austerity measures will include a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure, mainly the recurring spending of the government. That will exclude interest payment, repayment of debt, defense budget, salaries and the pension bill, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear how much the government would save through such measures, although the savings are not expected to be significant.

Last year, the government had announced similar austerity measures some months before the finance minister imposed wide-ranging spending cuts to meet a tough fiscal deficit target. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.