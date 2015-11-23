FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to cut stake in state-run companies when markets improve - Jaitley
November 23, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

India to cut stake in state-run companies when markets improve - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India will sell shares in some state-run companies when market conditions improve, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday, as the government struggles to meet its asset sales target that is crucial to help plug its deficit.

India has raised just about $2 billion, or less than 20 percent of its divestment target, so far this year.

Jaitley also said he expected recent steps taken by the government and the central bank to improve asset quality of state-run banks in a “reasonable” time. Indian banks have been burdened with their highest bad loan ratio in a decade. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon)

