Indian government denies ruling out sovereign bond sale
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Indian government denies ruling out sovereign bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond sale and said “all options are on the table”, a statement on Monday said.

Reuters reported earlier that the government had dismissed for now the idea of a global sovereign bond, citing unidentified senior government officials.

“Some of the news channels/news wires have been misreporting that the Government of India is no longer contemplating a Sovereign Bond Issue. These reports are without any basis,” said the government statement.

“As the Ministry of Finance has said repeatedly, all options are on the table and are examined from time to time. Steps are taken by the government at the appropriate time. Such misreporting creates unnecessary speculation,” it added.

Indian policy makers have been under pressure to act to revive a struggling currency and fund a record current account deficit. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam; editing by Neil Fullick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
