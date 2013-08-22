FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says option of issuing sovereign, NRI bonds still on table
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

India says option of issuing sovereign, NRI bonds still on table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government has not ruled out issuing sovereign bonds or debt aimed at Indians living overseas, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday in response to a question.

“All options are on the table. Which option we will exercise and at what time is a matter of judgment by the policymaker. I think it’s completely wrong to say an option is off the table,” Chidambaram told reporters when asked if the government had ruled out the possibility of such a debt issue.

The rupee, which hit a historic low of 65.56 against the dollar on Thursday, is the worst-performing currency in Asia this year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Shyamantha Asokan; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

