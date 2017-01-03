FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
India to present 2017/18 federal budget on Feb 1 - govt official
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

India to present 2017/18 federal budget on Feb 1 - govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government will present on Feb. 1 its budget for the 2017/18 financial year starting on April 1, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The first part of the budget session of parliament will start on Jan. 31 when the government is expected to present the Economic Survey, which sets the scene for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fourth annual budget, the official who did not wish to be named, said.

The Indian cabinet decided last September to merge the railway budget with the annual federal budget, ending a nearly century-long practice and easing the way for the government to cut populist subsidies and push through structural reforms.

It had also decided to scrap a distinction between plan and non-plan expenditures in the annual budget besides advancing the date of the general budget, usually the last working day in February, to ensure proposals take effect from April 1. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.