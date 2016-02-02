FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Budget key for reforms, lowering inflation - Raghuram Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India's Governor Raghuram Rajan attends an event during the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank will look to the upcoming annual budget statement for details of government plans to encourage growth and control inflation, and will consider it as “a package”.

In particular, he said, the central bank would look for steps on investments, training, and skill development that could help lower pace of inflation.

Earlier today, the RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent, opting to wait for the annual budget statement for clarity on the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

