MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Banks need an additional capital of 5 trillion rupees to comply with the Basel III regulations, India’s central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said at a banking event on Tuesday.

He also said the government needs to infuse 900 billion rupees into state-run banks to maintain majority share holding under the Basel III. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul)