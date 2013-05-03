FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank did not cut cash reserve ratio as liquidity deficit 'frictional'
May 3, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank did not cut cash reserve ratio as liquidity deficit 'frictional'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India did not cut the cash reserve ratio as it felt the liquidity deficit in the banking system was ‘frictional’ in nature due to a build-up of cash balances and the credit-deposit wedge, its chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

He said the bank would announce open market operations as and when it was necessary.

Lenders had been asking the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio as banking system liquidity deficit has been hovering around 1 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Shamil Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

