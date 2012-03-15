FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank bank keeps interest rates unchanged
March 15, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 6 years

India cbank bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - India’s central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring its concern about inflation following the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review, in line with forecasts, one day after data showed February wholesale price index inflation at 6.95 percent, slightly lower than the RBI’s March-end projection of 7 percent.

“Notwithstanding the deceleration in growth, inflation risks remain, which will influence both the timing and magnitude of future rate actions,” the RBI said in its mid-quarter review statement.

The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent, after unexpectedly reducing it by 75 basis points on Friday.

