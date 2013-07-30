FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 30, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

HIGHLIGHTS 2-India cbank holds policy rates, tone dovish

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back
recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency
market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. 
    Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
        
    POLICY MEASURES       
    * Keeps repo rate unchanged at 7.25 percent.
    * Reverse repo remains at 6.25 percent.
    * Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.00 percent 
    * Keeps Marginal Standing Facility rate at 10.25 percent.
    * Bank rate stands at 10.25 percent.
 
    POLICY STANCE
    * Cash tightening steps to be rolled back in a calibrated manner as  
stability is restored in forex market
    * Can revert to supporting growth with continuing vigil on inflation after
reversal of cash tightening steps
    * Says time now should be used to institute structural reforms to lower
current account deficit
    * India's external sector to remain vulnerable to confidence, sentiment in
global financial markets
    * Policy stance guided by need for continuous vigilance, preparedness to act
on external risks
    * Says economy's resilience to shocks eroded as most external vulnerability
indicators have deteriorated
    * Persisting weakness in industrial growth has heightened risks to GDP
growth, despite robust monsoon

    FORECASTS
    * Cuts India GDP forecast for 2013/14 to 5.5 pct from 5.7 pct earlier
    * Objective is to contain wholesale price inflation around 5 pct by March
2014
    * Projects non-food credit growth of banks at 15 percent in 2013/14
    * Projects banks' deposit growth at 14 percent in 2013/14
    
