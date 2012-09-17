FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
September 17, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the
primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation,
days after the government unveiled a spree of reforms to boost
growth and improve its fiscal position.
    The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate
 at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo
rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
    The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis
points to 4.5 percent.
    It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government
bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
    
    -- Timeline for repo rate 
    -- Timeline for reverse repo rate 
    -- Timeline for CRR 
    
    Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE
 23.00                             11-08-2012
 24.00                             18-12-2010 
 25.00                             07-11-2009 
 24.00                             08-11-2008 
 25.00                             25-10-1997 
 31.50                             29-10-1994 
 33.75                             17-09-1994 
 34.25                             20-08-1994 
 34.75                             16-10-1993 
 37.25                             18-09-1993 
 37.50                             21-08-1993 
 37.75                             06-03-1993 
 38.00                             06-02-1993 
 38.25                             09-01-1993 
 38.50                             29-02-1992 
 38.50                             22-09-1990 
 38.00                             02-01-1988 
 37.50                             25-04-1987 
 37.00                             06-07-1985 
 36.50                             08-06-1985 
 36.00                             01-09-1984 
 35.50                             28-07-1984 
 35.00                             30-10-1981 
 34.50                             25-09-1981 
 34.00                             01-12-1978 
 33.00                             01-07-1974 
 32.00                             08-12-1973 
 30.00                             17-11-1972 
 29.00                             04-08-1972 
 28.00                             28-08-1970 
 27.00                             24-04-1970 
 26.00                             05-02-1970 
 25.00                             16-09-1964 
 20.00                             16-03-1949

 (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

