TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
#Asia
July 31, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged for the second time since June, in line with
expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting its
inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
    The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
 at 8 percent and left the reverse repo rate
 unchanged at 7.00 percent.
    The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio (CRR),
the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, at
4.75 percent. 
    However, it unexpectedly reduced the minimum requirement for
banks' government bond holdings to 23 percent of deposits, from
24 percent previously, in a move to free up liquidity.
    
    -- Timeline for repo rate 
    -- Timeline for reverse repo rate 
    -- Timeline for CRR 
    
    Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE
 23.00                             11-08-2012
 24.00                             18-12-2010 
 25.00                             07-11-2009 
 24.00                             08-11-2008 
 25.00                             25-10-1997 
 31.50                             29-10-1994 
 33.75                             17-09-1994 
 34.25                             20-08-1994 
 34.75                             16-10-1993 
 37.25                             18-09-1993 
 37.50                             21-08-1993 
 37.75                             06-03-1993 
 38.00                             06-02-1993 
 38.25                             09-01-1993 
 38.50                             29-02-1992 
 38.50                             22-09-1990 
 38.00                             02-01-1988 
 37.50                             25-04-1987 
 37.00                             06-07-1985 
 36.50                             08-06-1985 
 36.00                             01-09-1984 
 35.50                             28-07-1984 
 35.00                             30-10-1981 
 34.50                             25-09-1981 
 34.00                             01-12-1978 
 33.00                             01-07-1974 
 32.00                             08-12-1973 
 30.00                             17-11-1972 
 29.00                             04-08-1972 
 28.00                             28-08-1970 
 27.00                             24-04-1970 
 26.00                             05-02-1970 
 25.00                             16-09-1964 
 20.00                             16-03-1949

 (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
