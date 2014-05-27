FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's cbank goal is to balance growth, inflation-RBI chief
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

India's cbank goal is to balance growth, inflation-RBI chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday fighting inflation would continue to be a top priority, although the central bank will also aim to strike a balance between promoting economic growth and containing inflation.

Rajan was speaking to reporters after meeting new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the capital.

“It’s absolutely a task that the government and the RBI are engaged with,” Rajan said when asked if curbing inflation was going to be one of the biggest tasks for the government and the RBI.

But Rajan also added: “RBI has always maintained the balance between growth and inflation.” (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.