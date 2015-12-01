India cbank focused on rate cut transmission - Rajan

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India governor said he is focusing on transmission of rate cuts passed earlier this year but added that the central bank remains open to easing rates further.

The RBI kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected. The RBI has lowered the rate by 125 basis points this year, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps cut at its last policy review in late September.

Governor Raghuram Rajan also said the U.S. Fed’s expected rate increase later this month is no longer a central factor in the RBI’s deliberations. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary, Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)