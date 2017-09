People shop at a roadside grocery market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s annualised core consumer inflation is estimated to have eased to around 4.6 to 4.7 percent in November, from an estimated 5.4 percent in October, according to a snap survey of two analysts on Monday.

Data earlier showed India’s headline annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.41 percent in November, picking up pace for the fourth straight month, government data showed on Monday.