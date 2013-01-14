FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's consumer price inflation at 10.56 pct y/y in Dec
January 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

India's consumer price inflation at 10.56 pct y/y in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.56 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts had expected retail prices to rise an annual 10.20 percent, above 9.90 percent in November.

India’s retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

Food prices for consumers rose 13.04 percent in December from 11.81 percent in November. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)

