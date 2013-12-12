FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food prices drive India's consumer inflation to 11.24 pct in Nov
December 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Food prices drive India's consumer inflation to 11.24 pct in Nov

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sharply higher food prices drove India’s annual consumer price inflation to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had estimated consumer inflation for the month to ease to 10 percent.

Food prices for consumers last month rose 14.72 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 12.56 percent annual rise in October. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

