Food prices drive India's consumer inflation to 11.24 pct in Nov

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sharply higher food prices drove India’s annual consumer price inflation to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had estimated consumer inflation for the month to ease to 10 percent.

Food prices for consumers last month rose 14.72 percent from a year earlier, faster than a provisional 12.56 percent annual rise in October. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)