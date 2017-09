A vegetable vendor waits for customers in his stall at a market in Mumbai, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s consumer price inflation edged up to 5.01 percent in May, government data showed on Friday.

The data compared with a 5.0 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and April’s 4.87 percent print.

Retail food inflation eased to 4.80 percent last month from 5.11 percent in April.