India budget sees crude price at $115/barrel: official
March 16, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 6 years

India budget sees crude price at $115/barrel: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - India’s budget for the fiscal year 2012/13 estimates the average crude price at $115 a barrel, said R. Gopalan, secretary of economic affairs in the ministry of finance.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee set a modest target for trimming the government’s burgeoning fiscal deficit in the budget for the next fiscal year, starting in April, which he presented to parliament on Friday.

For more stories on the budget, click (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

