India budget sees crude price at $115/barrel: official

NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - India’s budget for the fiscal year 2012/13 estimates the average crude price at $115 a barrel, said R. Gopalan, secretary of economic affairs in the ministry of finance.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee set a modest target for trimming the government’s burgeoning fiscal deficit in the budget for the next fiscal year, starting in April, which he presented to parliament on Friday.

