FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Oct-Dec current account deficit narrows to 1.3 pct of GDP
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

India's Oct-Dec current account deficit narrows to 1.3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 21 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit in the October-December quarter narrowed to $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent of gross domestic product, from $8.7 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP a quarter earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The balance of payments surplus in October-December was $4.1 billion, compared to a deficit of $856 million in July-September, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.