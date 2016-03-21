India's Oct-Dec current account deficit narrows to 1.3 pct of GDP

NEW DELHI, March 21 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit in the October-December quarter narrowed to $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent of gross domestic product, from $8.7 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP a quarter earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The balance of payments surplus in October-December was $4.1 billion, compared to a deficit of $856 million in July-September, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)