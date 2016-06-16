India's Jan-March current account deficit narrows to 0.1 pct of GDP

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India's current account deficit in the January-March quarter narrowed to $300 million, or 0.1 percent of gross domestic product, from $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent of GDP in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

The balance of payments surplus in January-March was $3.3 billion, compared to a surplus of $4.1 billion in October-December, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)