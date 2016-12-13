FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
India's current account gap in July-Sept at 0.6 pct of GDP - cenbank
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 8 months ago

India's current account gap in July-Sept at 0.6 pct of GDP - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India posted a current account deficit of $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the July-September quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

That compared with a deficit of $8.5 billion, or 1.7 percent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago, according to data released by the RBI. In the April-June period, the current account deficit was $300 million or 0.1 percent the GDP.

Meanwhile, the balance of payments was at a surplus of $8.5 billion compared with a deficit of $900 million a year ago, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.