FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India likely to announce spending cuts amid slowdown
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

India likely to announce spending cuts amid slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government could announce spending cuts for the 2013 fiscal year on Saturday, although the size of the cuts was not immediately clear, two government sources said.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will chair a meeting of top government economists to discuss India’s five-year economic strategy and look at trimming expenditure in the light of an economic slowdown.

“The government is quite serious to keep the fiscal deficit as close to budgeted target of 5.1 percent of GDP as possible,” one of the sources, a senior finance ministry source said.

A second source, a senior government official who did not want to be named, said the meeting would “discuss cuts for current spending”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.