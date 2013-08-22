FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says current account deficit could be smaller than $70 bln
August 22, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

India says current account deficit could be smaller than $70 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Recent numbers indicate that India’s current account deficit could be smaller than the previously estimated $70 billion in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday, but did not elaborate.

Chidambaram also said he believed the rupee, which hit a historic low of 65.56 against the dollar on Thursday, was undervalued.

India is currently growing at its slowest pace in a decade, marred by a ballooning current account deficit, a falling currency and capital outflows. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)

