Further share sale in Coal India possible - finmin official
April 13, 2015

Further share sale in Coal India possible - finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 13 (Reuters) - Another tranche of share sale in state-run miner Coal India Ltd, the largest coal producer in the world, is “not ruled out”, a finance ministry official told CNBC-TV18 television channel on Monday.

Aradhana Johri, divestment secretary at the ministry, did not specify any time-frame for the share sale in the company, which is nearly 80 percent owned by the government.

The government still needs to sell about just over percent of its stake in Coal India to bring down its holding to 75 percent in listed state-run companies, as stipulated the market regulator.

In January, New Delhi raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10 percent stake in the miner, the largest-ever equity deal in the local market. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

