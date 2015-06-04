FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India will carry on asset sales as planned - finance minister
#India Top News
June 4, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

India will carry on asset sales as planned - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A staff member (L) passes a pen to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before making the final touches to the federal budget 2015/16 in New Delhi February 27, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will press on with its plan to sell stakes in state firms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, despite a steep fall in equity markets.

The government aims to raise nearly $11 billion from asset sales in the fiscal year that began in April.

However, a recent sell-off in equity markets, on worries about the health of Asia’s third-largest economy as well as concerns the central bank would no longer cut interest rates this year, is threatening the asset sales programme.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
